Local retailer joins 500 vendors at CBD 2019 in Miami

Lots of conflicting and confusing info circulating about CBD & hemp

By Carolyn Hall

More than 500 venders of CBD products (edibles, tinctures, sublingual drops, pain salves, beauty products, coffee, pet products, etc.) recentliy gathered at the Miami Beach Convention Center for CBD 2019, the country’s largest CBD expo.

The expo included 49 Keynote demonstrations on topics like legalities, cultivation, packaging and delivery systems. The speakers included researchers, authors, legal experts and CBD company CEO’s.

According to worldwide studies of CBD usage, the main reasons people take it is for pain, sleep, inflammation, anxiety and stress.

Older people (50 and above) use it primarily for pain. Males are more likely to use CBD for relaxation.

Sublingual Tinctures are the best seller in all countries. At this time, the U.K. spends more money on it than any other country. Israel does the most research on both Marijuana and Hemp CBD. The number one challenge in countries is figuring out the correct dosage. The people in all countries surveyed agreed that they prefer CBD over pharmaceutical drugs.

The main concern people have when buying CBD is finding a trustworthy retailer with employees that are knowledgeable and can help assist them find answers to their questions

Is CBD right for me?

There is an amazing amount of conflicting or confusing information out there. It’s only been five years since former President Obama made it legal to sell CBD in the U.S. Then president Trump signed the farm bill this year which legalizes growing hemp (CBD is extracted from the Hemp plant, not the Marijuana plant).

Hemp vs. Marijuana

The cannabis plant has two subtypes. The marijuana plant which contains the intoxicating compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and the hemp plant, which has been used for thousands of years.

In the 1600’s colonists in Virginia were cultivating it to make rope, ship sails, and clothing. The hemp plant has negligible amounts of THC so you do not get an intoxicating effect.

Both marijuana and hemp plants contain hundreds of compounds called cannabinoids, of which THC is the one we have heard about the most. It has both intoxicating and therapeutic effects.

Another one of the cannabinoids is CBD (or cannabidoil) It has therapeutic effects without the intoxicating “high.” There must be .3 percent or less THC to be considered legal in all 50 states.

The Cannabinoids

Cannabinoids are chemical compounds that act on receptors found in your brain and your body. They can effect the regulation of inflammation, mood, appetite, and pain. Your body produces similar compounds on its own called endocannabinoids. CB1 receptors are found throughout your body but are concentrated in your brain. These receptors involve movement and coordination, appetite, memories and emotions, and thinking (THC attaches to CB1 receptors, hence the munchies.)

CB2 receptors are found in the immune system and are involved with pain and inflammation. Scientists used to believe that CBD attached to these CB2 receptors, but recemt research indicates that CBD instead allows your body to use more of its own naturally produced cannabinoids

What to look for in buying CBD?

1: Be sure the CBD is extracted from the hemp plant naturally. A CO2 extraction is reccomended over a chemical extraction.

2: A full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD is recommended over an isolate. The isolate does not have terpenes or flavonoids. There is some indication that all of these things work together which is known as “the entourage effect.

3: There should be testing from a third party lab on every batch. Soon the government will require a QR code square on every CBD product.

4: Nano-emulsifies. Nano particles are so small they do not need to be broken down by the stomach. They enter almost immediately into your bloodstream. Cannabinoids are not water soluble. Nanotechnology allows the size reduced molecules to pass through the body’s various filters.

5: MCT oil or LCFA – long chain fatty acids help absorption.