Local Rotary Launches First-of-Its-Kind YoPros Club for Young Professionals

A new chapter in Rotary District 6880 recently began when 21 young professionals were inducted into YoPros, the first-of-its-kind Rotary club specifically designed for young professionals ages 21–45 within the district. Sponsored by the Gulf Shores-Orange Beach Rotary Club, YoPros was created by Penny Hughey to provide a more flexible way for younger professionals to become fully engaged Rotarians while continuing Rotary’s 121-year tradition of leadership, fellowship and service. Hughey believes preserving that legacy requires adapting to the changing needs of future generations.

“Traditions are great, but you also need to adapt and change with the times if you want your organization to continue to grow,” said Hughey. “We need young professionals at the table now, not 20 years from now, if we want Rotary’s incredible legacy of service to continue for another 121 years.”

YoPro members pay just $25 per month, with an automatic payment option, meet in person once a month rather than weekly, and stay connected between meetings through a texting platform. Members remain full Rotarians, with the same commitment to Rotary’s values and service mission, as well as receiving all the same benefits afforded to traditional Rotarians, but with a structure designed around the schedules and realities of this generation.

YoPros Founding Members include JP Midkiff, Chairman; Samantha Harris, Secretary & Chair-Elect; Candice Martinez, Treasurer & Chair Nominee; Amanda Jeppson, Public Relations & Social Media; Tara Fitzsimmons, Membership Chairl Captain Ty Flemming, Leadership Team Member; Raphael Martinez, Leadership Team Member; Aaron Jackson; Adam Creasey; Alicia Watts ; Amanda Creasey; Amy Crawford; Chance Mancuso; Christopher Dickhute; Cole Walker; David Hancox; Dylan Roeck; Emily Freeman; Jared Herrell; Shelby Mancuso; and Tyler Morgan.

“In every club visit this year, I’ve talked about opening new doors to Rotary, because the people who want to serve are already out there. Our job is to build a door they can walk through,” said Steve Weaver, Rotary District Governor. “YoPros is exactly that kind of door. Rotary does too much good in our communities and around the world for us not to plan for its future. Penny and these 21 young professionals aren’t waiting for that future. They’re building it now, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The vision for YoPros extends beyond Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The club has created a blueprint that other Rotary clubs can follow, with the goal of launching additional YoPros clubs throughout Rotary District 6880’s Lower Alabama region and eventually throughout the United States.

“This isn’t simply about starting one new Rotary club,” said Hughey. “It’s about creating a model that can be replicated and giving the next generation an opportunity to become part of an organization that has been serving communities for more than a century.”