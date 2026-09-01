Local Son Sewers sewing purses to combat global poverty

The local chapter of Son Sewers, a community of local spirit filled individuals who are also handy with a needle in their hand, are participating in the worldwide Sew Powerful Sew-A-Thon, a global fundraising campaign running through Sept. 30 with a goal of raising $250,000 to keep 25,000 Zambian girls in school.

Several members of the Gulf Shores Son Sowers chapter of the Sew Powerful non-profit will be sewing as many purses as they can during the month of September. Every $10 raised fills one purse with reusable menstrual health supplies, sewn by local Zambian seamstresses who earn fair wages for their work. For many girls in Zambia, growing up in poverty means missing days of school every month for lack of these supplies. A purse of reusable supplies saves a girl an average of six weeks of school each year.

The local chapter includes 13 members that sew and one that makes personalized cards for purses during gatherings at Gulf Shores Methodist Church. The next meeting is Oct 6 from 9:30 a.m. ‘til noon, and the group meets every other month. For more info about the local chapter, call Susan Jernigan at 205-317-5334.

“I’ve enjoyed sewing purses for the young women in Zambia. We started our local chapter in 2022. Since we started, our group of ladies has sent in over 2,400 purses,’’ said Lynne Weber. “That means we have helped 2,400 girls stay in school and continue their education.”

Support the Sew Powerful campaign or join the Sew-A-Thon themselves at SewAThon.org.