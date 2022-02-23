Sunday, February 27, 2022
Local teens “Helping Hands’ raises $14,750 for child’s medical expenses

Kaysheri Haffner and Bailey Oldhan, Gulf Shores Virtual School students, raised an astonishing $14,750 through their Helping Hands non-profit, to help the family of Ankitha Valdez, with ongoing medical expenses. Ankitha (pictured), a 6-year-old sparkplug, is pictured with her father, Christopher Valdez, and the two girls at Big Beach Brewery, site of the fundraiser. Helping Hands is a non-profit created by kids to help other kids in the community who are truly in need. Its function is to help make life just a little easier for the families. The team has included as many as five students, but this year it is just Kaysheri and Bailey.

