Local volunteers needed for Oct. 28 oyster shell clean-up

Do you enjoy being outside? Do you want to take part in a special project to help Alabama’s coastal environment?

Then volunteer for the Alabama Coastal Foundation’s oyster shell review & cleanup in Gulf Shores from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

“We have a major shell deployment happening in August and need to do a final review of our clean shells to remove any man-made items such as gloves and plastic straws,’’ said ACF Director Mark Berte.

Volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes or boots and ACF will provide the safety briefing and water. The address for the event is 999 Commerce Dr. in Gulf Shores.

For more info, visit join ACF.org.