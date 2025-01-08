Locals earn spots on Register All-Region volleyball teams

Gulf Shores High senior Sofia Sobol (461 kills, 45 blocks, 203 digs, 22 aces) and Orange Beach High senior Addi Roach (441 kills, 88 blocks, 235 digs, 56 aces) have earned spots on the Mobile Press-Register All-Region volleyball team.

Junior Macey Moore and senior Kallyn McComb of Gulf Shores, and juniors Ava Hodo, Kinsley Blackwell and Ella Bilbo of Orange Beach earned honorable mention slots on the team.

South Alabama volleyball teams won four state titles and earned 13 total spots in the 2024 AHSAA state championship tournament. Orange Beach advanced to the Class 4A final four, and Gulf Shores played in the Class 6A Elite 8.

Wing Brett, who coached volleyball at Gulf Shores from 1999-2011, was named the Press Register’s Coach of the Year for leading UMS-Wright to state title. A GSHS Sports Hall of Famer, Wing won numerous area and regional championships and led his team to seven Elite 8 appearances at Gulf Shores.