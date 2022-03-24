Locals start Ukraine Relief Fund in Baldwin County

An open letter to Baldwin County residents, churches and business owners. We are all saddened by the death and destruction in Ukraine by this unjust war. I, along with many others, wonder what we might do to help. I would like to invite you to contribute to the Ukraine Relief Fund. 100% of all contributions will be used to help refugees fleeing Ukraine. We all know someone from Ukraine or Eastern Europe and know the great work ethic and attitude they have. We are truly blessed to have them as part of our wonderful community. Please help as generously as you possibly can to show them that Baldwin County stands with them. Please make all checks payable to Ukraine Relief Fund of Baldwin, P.O. Box 3849, Gulf Shores, AL 36547.