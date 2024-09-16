Lockdown at Foley High School did not involve guns

A Foley High School resource officer requested additional support and a lockdown of the campus when a teacher overheard a student talking about a weapon, which prompted the teacher to push an alarm on Thursday morning, Sept. 12.

The lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m., but that did not stop social media rumors from circulating that there was a fight in the hallway and a gun was involved. More than 100 officers responded and did not find a gun.

“I cannot provide enough compliments about the Foley Police Department, the leadership within the city and the response from law enforcement agencies across Baldwin County. They were all amazing,’’ said Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said.

“There is a lot of false information going around on social media. There was a picture of a child with a gun being circulated. In fact, I understand there was more than one picture of different people,” Tyler said. “There were rumors about fights in hallways and guns being pulled. None of this happened.’’

One day after the lockdown, a fifteen-year-old female and a fifteen-year-old male were arrested and charged with Making a Terrorist Threat and Disorderly Conduct after it was discovered that both created social media posts of a threatening nature following the incident. The posts were shared and re-shared on numerous social media platforms and caused alarm for students, parents, and faculty, according to police. The school is taking disciplinary action as well.

“Not all speech (including social media posts) is protected when it crosses certain lines. There is a reason you cannot yell, “Fire!” in a crowded theater as the old example states,’’ said Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock. “The person may have had no intent of actually starting a fire, nor was there ever an actual fire present, but by simply creating panic through words and inciting fear, chaos, and potential danger, it can cross that line.’’

Chief Bullock said The Foley Police Department is working on an app to help make submitting a tip easier for our community. Students and parents will both have access to send school-related tips from the app that will go directly to our police department and the School Resource Officers. The app will allow for a quick and easy tip submission process. You can remain anonymous and will not need direct contact with an officer to submit.