Longtime G.S. visitor’s book about love of sand castles leads to book

Crumley asks: “What does the sand teach a man willing to kneel down and listen’’

By Fran Thompson

“What does the sand teach a man willing to kneel down and listen?”

That is the question Charles E. Chumley answers in his book, Every Grain Is Real – What The Sand Teaches.

Morning after morning, whenever he’s in Gulf Shores, Chumley walks down to the beach and builds a sandcastle. He started the practice on vacations about twenty years ago.

After retiring, it became a daily ritual across two beaches, Playa del Carmen and Gulf Shores. What began as something to pass the time quietly became something else entirely.

“What begins as the story of a man who builds extraordinary sandcastles quietly becomes a master class in how to live. Chuck writes about failure, discipline, attention, and generosity with a precision and warmth that I found genuinely transformative. I laughed out loud. I took notes. I aspired to be better,” said Russ Powell, a San Francisco based leadership coach, about the book.

Every Grain Is Real is a memoir in forty-four chapters about daily practice, the people who show up alongside you, and what gets built when no one is watching. Each chapter closes with Bucket Wisdom, a distillation short enough to carry in a pocket.

“For years now, whenever I’m fortunate enough to be on the beach in Gulf Shores, usually in the early morning before it fills up, I build a sandcastle,’’ Chumley said.

“It’s set in part right here on Gulf Shores beaches, and one chapter centers on a local inspiration, Janel Hawkins from Sand Castle University,’’ he added. “Many locals and visitors would recognize her, and her quote is on the back of the book.’’

Hawkins’ quote tells Chumley’s story in a single sentence: “Sand sculptures, just as life, are not made to last forever. That makes them more valuable, not less. Enjoy it while you can and appreciate it when it’s gone,” she said.

Chumley said 100 percent of his author royalties will be donated to Family Promise, a non-profit that works to fight homelessness. The donations will be split between the Baldwin County affiliate and the affiliate near Chumley’s Atlanta home.

The book’s Bucket Wisdom passages include these gems:

• “The best decisions are not made in perfect conditions. They are made by people who are clear enough about what they want that the conditions stop mattering.”

• “Presence is not a technique. It is a decision to be fully in what you are doing.”

• “Different languages, different faiths, different everything. They get along perfectly.”

Chumley spent three decades in corporate America before retiring to find out

what the sand had to say. He lives in Roswell, Georgia with his wife Pam, who he says is quieter and funnier than he is.

Every Grain Is Real: What the Sand Teaches is available in paperback fpr$19.99 or eBook for $12.99. It is free with Kindle Unlimited.