Loper to play Fort Morgan Oyster Fest

Gulf Coast favorite Wes Loper (pictured) will be the featured musician on Saturday (11 a.m.) at the 4th Annual Fort Morgan Oyster Fest Feb. 28–March 1 at The Beach Club in Gulf Shores. Guests will enjoy Fort Morgan-grown oysters, arts and crafts vendors and kids activities. Saturday tickets are almost gone, and the remaining tickets for the weekend are selling quickly, according to fest organizers. General Admission is $75 and includes unlimited oysters and non-seafood options. Children 10 and under are free. VIP and two-day passes are also available. Info: FortMorganOysterFest.com.