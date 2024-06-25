Lost Key Krewe July 4 party

The Innerarity Point based Lost Key Krewe will host a July 4 fireworks show and fundraiser at Moonshine Saloon in Myrtle Grove featuring Brandon Giles and his band beginning at 7 p.m.

Money raised will support the krewe’s Feeding the Gulf Coast- summertime drive-thru event at a date to be determined. There is no cover charge for the party transportation by shuttle from Perdido Key is available for $10. There is also a $50 per person AYCD option at the bar and a raffle.

The krewe’s goal is to raise $1,500 to purchase 10,000 lbs of food to be distributed directly through Feeding the Gulf Coast’s mobile pantry.