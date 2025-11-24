Lost Key Krewe part of Dec. 13 Pensacola Cox Christmas Parade

The Innerarity Point based Lost Key Mardi Gras Krewe will help light up downtown Pensacola during the Cox Christmas Parade on Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. In the event of severe weather, the parade will issue a cancellation notice prior to 1 p.m. on the day of the parade, and the parade will not be rescheduled.

The parade has grown to over 100 entries, 5000 participants, including more than 50 floats, 42 Krewes, marching bands from every high school in the county, and the Blue Angels.