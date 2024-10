Lost Key Night Market Oct. 17 at Villagio

The next Lighted Night Market on the Lost Key will be held on Oct. 17 at The Villagio, at Perdido Town Centre on Perdido Key from 5-8 p.m.

Each vendor will decorate their tent with unique lights and offer unique arts and crafts, artisan goods, handmade jewelry, and local food. Zoe Burdett will play music. Visit perdidochamber.com for more info.