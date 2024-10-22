Lost Shaker of Salt celebration Oct. 28 in Fairhope

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will host a musical celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s life that will also serve as a fundraiser for Buffett’s charitable foundation, Singing for a Change. Billed as the Lost Shaker Salute to Jimmy Buffett, the event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 28 on the Legions’ beach stage below the Fairhope Bluffs. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets, if still available, are $30 per.