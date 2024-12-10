Loxley Dec. 13 party includes parade, snow, live music

The Town of Loxley Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 beginning at Loxley Church. The parade route continues along Hwy. 59, and ends at the Loxley Civic Center. Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting and snow at the party at Municipal Park (1089 S. Hickory St.) that follows. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures, and there will be a tree lighting celebration.