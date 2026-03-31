Loxley Strawberry Fest & Car Show April 11-12

The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival & Auto Show will be held April 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Municipal Park in Loxley. Each year, the festival raises close to $50K for its two beneficiaries: Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County. More info: (251) 550-2003, baldwincostrawberryfestival@gmail.com or baldwincountystrawberryfestival.org.

Free shuttle service is available from the Board of Education and Loxley Elementary School at 4999 South Magnolia St. for the much-anticipated local tradition. Every year, visitors come from all around the Southeast to enjoy the special events, music, crafts and, of course, the strawberry shortcakes.

Another fest highlight is the traveling carnival featuring rides for all ages and midway games like ring toss and balloon pop with prizes ranging from stuffed animals to goldfish. Fair favorites like funnel cakes and roasted corn will among food options.

The fest began in 1987 and has grown from a few craft and food vendors to over 180 arts and craft exhibitors, and at least a dozen food booth options.