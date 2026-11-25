Lt. Col. Wilson will present Barin Field retrospective Dec. 7

Event at Foley Library about training base established in 1942

Foley Community Library (230 E. Orange Ave.) will welcome speaker Lt. Colonel George P. Wilson III (Ret.) for an in-depth retrospective on Foley’s own Barin Field on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Established as a Navy training base in 1942,less than a year after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Barin Fields has a long and complex legacy as a tangible reminder of World War II’s far reaching impacts on the country.

Wilson grew up in Foley and served 23 years in the U.S. Army as an aviator and advanced flight instructor, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Now retired, he both specializes in aviation history and paints full-time, often drawing upon his military experience and worldwide travels to create beautiful depictions of aircrafts and historical events.

His exhibit “250 Years of Freedom: Moments that Made America,” which explores American history, is currently featured at the library through December 11. It features paintings of historical events, aircraft, and connections to Naval Air Auxiliary Station Barin Field.

For more event info, call (251) 943-7665 or visit facebook.