Lucky for us, Willie Nelson is on the road again

Oct. 8 Outlaw Music Fest at Wharf includes Gov’t Mule, Avett Brothers, Particle Kid

By Fran Thompson

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest is on the road again, and this leg of Willie’s caravan includes The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid (Willie’s sons) joining him at the 10,000 seat Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on Oct. 8. The tour is in celebration of Willie’s milestone birthday year. The much loved troubador turned 90 on April 29.

“Jokingly, I retire after every tour,” Nelson told AARP. “But I’m always ready to go back again. I like the bus. I have everything I need on the bus. I never have to go into a hotel room anywhere.”

The ever shifting litany of A-list artists that have appeared with Willie this summer is a testament to the level of respect he still quietly commands among musicians. Tour stops have also included sets from Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Tedeschi Trucks, Sheryl Crow, Bobby Weir & The Wolf Bros., John Fogerty, String Cheese Incident, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Flatland Cavalry, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Rosanne Cash, The Chicks and Kurt Vile And The Violators.

Particle Kid (Willie’s son Micah Nelson) will open the fest at 4:15 p.m. Cook, Gov’t Mule, the Avetts and Willie & Family will follow.

Expect Willie, with a red bandana draped across his forehead and an American flag backdrop behind him, to start with “Whiskey River.’’ The set will include (of course) “Crazy,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “You Were Always on My Mind,” “Still Is Still Moving,” “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” “On the Road Again,” and “Georgia (On My Mind).”

The encore has consistently been a mashup of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” and “I Saw the Light” that includes all the acts harmonizing on stage.

Willie will be playing the Martin N-20 he bought in 1969 and named Trigger after Roy Rogers’ horse. The guitar has a second gaping hole created over the years by the sheer force of Nelson’s playing. According to lore, Nelson once punched a drunk Jerry Jeff Walker when he found him fooling around with the guitar against his wishes. It has been widely reported that when his Tennessee home collapsed into ashes, Willie was able to rescue only Trigger and a pound of Colombian marijuana. Trigger has been used in more than 10,000 shows in the past 50 years. The guitar is decorated with celebrity signatures, the first of which was Leon Russell.

“It has a Django-like tone. Django Reinhardt’s my favorite guitar player,’’ Willie said. “Any time I can hit a note that sounds anywhere near like he did, I like it.’’

The co-founder of Farm Aid (with John Mellencamp and Neil Young) in 1985, Willie’s current tour started in April with two star studded 90th birthday concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour ends with shows in Huntsville, Brandon and Southhaven, MS and the finale on Oct. 15 at Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham.

A documentary from the Hollywood Bowl shows, “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90,” recently had a world premiere in Maui, where Nelson has resided for many years. Willie played at the premiere, a fundraiser for the Maui Food Bank. The movie includes footage of Neil Young, George Strait and Miranda Lambert playing songs with Willie.

Keith Richards and Willie performed “Live Forever,” a song by fellow Texan Billy Joe Shaver. Willie won a Grammy for a recorded version of that song from a Shaver tribute album of the same name.

Willie solidified his stock as a national one word icon with his 1975 breakthrough album, “Red Headed Stranger.” The album sold more than 2 million copies, and one of its songs, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” quickly became a No. 1 single.

Recorded in a non-descript studio in Garland, the concept album told the story of a preacher on the lam after killing his estranged wife. The streamlined production was in direct contrast to the Nashville way of making a record. And it worked. It was the best-selling country album ever recorded in the decade of its release, and it earned Willie his first Grammy award.

The album also established outlaw country as a viable, marketable sub-genre of country music. The genre showcased musicians who interpreted country music differently than what was being defined by Nashville’s all powerful studios. Willie, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, David Allan Coe and Shaver led the charge.

A cannabis activist, Willie has his own brand of marijuana, Willie’s Reserve, and he has multiple arrests for marijuana use. He said he lit up on the roof of the White House with President Carter’s son Chip in 1978 when President Carter invited him to stay overnight. He also sang at the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize reception for President Carter in Oslo, Norway.

“I think as much as any performer who has ever lived, Willie has had an intimate and natural relationship with working people,” said the 98 year-old Carter, now receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. “When I was in trouble in the White House or needed to be alone, just to relax, I would tie flies in my study, where Truman used to work, while Willie Nelson songs played on the hi-fi. So, all the good things I did or, of course, all the mistakes I made, you could kind of blame half that on Willie.”

Willie’s astonishing run of more than 100 studio albums began in 1962. And long before he established himself as a singer, he wrote hits for Faron Young (“Hello Walls,” 1961), Billy Walker (“Funny How Time Slips Away,” 1961) and Ray Price (“Night Life,” 1963), as well as Patsy Cline’s defining hit.

He’s has won a total of 14 Grammys, most recently for his work on My Way, a tribute to his friend Frank Sinatra.

Willie released “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love,” a collection of songs by Harland Howard, earlier this year. A new Willie album, “Bluegrass,” featuring Nelson performing 12 of his favorite self-penned classics with a bluegrass ensemble, is due Sept. 15. And his book, “Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs,” will be released in November.

Willie’s landmark 90th year will include induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of ‘23 later this fall. The class will also include Rage Against The Machine.

“With over 60 years in the business, Willie Nelson – songwriter, performer, anti-establishment outlaw, political activist, and philanthropist – is an American institution,” states his nomination. “Nelson may call country music his home, but he has always pushed stylistic boundaries — mixing in rock & roll, jazz, pop and blues.”

Willie’s zen-like appeal knows no political or cultural boundaries: Left or right, young or old, rich or poor, country or rock. Willie’s fans appreciate his passion, honesty, unconforming nature and self assured stage presence. He is uncompromising, and undoubtedly soulful. And you can hear all of that when he performs – always.

Like Satchmo before him, Willie ascribes to the adage that there are only two kinds of music: good and bad.

As Willie himself said while introducing “Write Your Own Songs” at a recent show, “We write what we live and we live what we write: Is that wrong?”

No Willie. It’s exactly right.

Outlaw Fest tickets are available through secondary markets, Ticketmaster or at The Wharf box office. The Wharf concert season concludes with Hardy on Oct. 14.