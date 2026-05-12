Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Latest:
News

LuLu’s at Homeport Marina Annual LuluPalooza May 23

Mullet Wrapper

LuLu’s at Homeport Marina Annual LuluPalooza May 23

LuLu’s at Homeport Marina will host its annual LuluPalooza ultimate summer kickoff on May 23 from 2-10 p.m. at the Lucy Buffett owned bistro under the Hwy. 59 bridge on the Intracoatal Waterway. This year’s event has a Motown-inspired beach dance theme.
The party starts with live music from Light Travelers Deluxe at 2 p.m., followed by Four Barrel Funk bringing the groove from 6:-10 p.m. on LuLu’s outdoor stage.
In between dance breaks, explore all the fun LuLu’s has to offer – from the ropes course to the arcade – and a wide selection of its signature food and grog.