LuLu’s at Homeport Marina Annual LuluPalooza May 23

LuLu’s at Homeport Marina will host its annual LuluPalooza ultimate summer kickoff on May 23 from 2-10 p.m. at the Lucy Buffett owned bistro under the Hwy. 59 bridge on the Intracoatal Waterway. This year’s event has a Motown-inspired beach dance theme.

The party starts with live music from Light Travelers Deluxe at 2 p.m., followed by Four Barrel Funk bringing the groove from 6:-10 p.m. on LuLu’s outdoor stage.

In between dance breaks, explore all the fun LuLu’s has to offer – from the ropes course to the arcade – and a wide selection of its signature food and grog.