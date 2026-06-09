LuLu’s Hot Trot For ARC 5K Run & Walk June 20

LuLu’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk, a fundraising event presented by the Robertsdale Rotary Club, will be held onsite at the Gulf Shores restaurant on Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 a.m. Packet pick-up will take place Friday, June 19 from 3-6 p.m. at LuLu’s or before the race at 6 a.m.

The course is flat, fast and certified and the usual awards will be given for various age groups and divisions. The post race party is among the best on the Gulf Coast and will include grog, great food and live music.

Register online at Active. com or pick up a registration form in LuLu’s Gift Shop. For more info, call 251-284-3484 or 251-975-7363.