LuLu’s kids oriented Noon Year’s Eve gets party started

As always, families and children will be the focus during the annual Noon Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores. Starting at 10 a.m., children will ring out the year in exciting style with a sandcastle building contest, face painting, kid safe fireworks, arts and crafts and live music. At noon, a beach ball will drop and Noon Year’s Eve is celebrated with bubblewrap.

Noon Year’s Eve ends at 3 p.m. Admission is free, and LuLu’s kitchen will be open. Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s is located under the Intracoastal Bridge at 200 E. 25th Ave. (Info: lulubuffett.com) or 251-967-lulu.