LuLu’s Law seeks wireless emergency alerts for shark attacks

Alabama U.S. Senator Katie Britt will sponsor legislative action that would codify shark attacks as events for which wireless emergency alerts would be transmitted.

Introduced as Lulu’s Law in honor of 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin from Mountain Brook, Lulu’s Law would codify shark attacks as events for which wireless emergency alerts may be transmitted. This would encourage authorized local, state, tribal, and federal government authorities to quickly deploy warnings via mobile phone alert messages to the public if a shark has attacked someone or if the conditions enhancing the possibility of a shark attack are present.

Lulu Gribbin is recovering after enduring nearly fatal injuries sustained when a shark attacked her and McCray Faust on June 7. Gribbin and Faust were bitten while looking for sand dollars in the surf with their friends. Gribbin was critically injured, losing her left hand and her right leg above the knee. McCray sustained bite injuries to her lower leg and foot.

Another shark attack occurred less than two hours earlier at Water Sound Beach, located about four miles to the west of Seacrest Beach. Elisabeth Foley, 45, of Virginia sustained severe injuries to her midsection and pelvic area and lost her left hand. She was swimming with her husband when attacked.

“We are eternally grateful that Lulu survived the shark attack on June 7. Lulu is a fighter. We will get through this, and she will adapt to her new lifestyle,’’ said Ann Blair Gribbin, Lulu’s mom.

“However, we remain in disbelief this accident occurred. This was the second attack that day in close proximity, and it could have been prevented with a better alert system. That’s why Lulu’s Law is so important and we encourage Congress to pass it for families like ours who just want to keep our children safe.’’

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) manages the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which sends out local alerts that provide authentic emergency information to the public. Other WEA alerts include warnings about extreme weather, amber alerts and wildfires.

“When Lulu woke up, she said, ‘I made it.’ This brave Alabama girl is resilient—she is a true fighter, personifying both grace and grit. I’m incredibly proud of her faith, her courage, and her strength. Lulu’s Law would empower authorities to quickly and accurately put information in the hands of beachgoers to help keep them out of harm’s way,’’ said Senator Britt.

Officials do not know what kind of shark bit the victims, but they stated that a bull shark was the likely culprit. Police spotted numerous bull sharks near the area the morning following the attacks. Officials stressed that shark sightings on Northwest Florida beaches are not uncommon. But shark attacks are rare.

Pictured: Ann Blair Gribbin, Lulu’s mom, has been posting beautifully written and inspiring updates and pictures on her daughter’s condition on the Caring Bridge website. Here is one: “I mentioned in one of my posts that Lulu is super competitive. Tell her she can’t do something then she certainly does it and even more. Basically, for her satisfaction of, I’ll show you. The Dr. realized this after he put on a prosthetic arm and barely tightened it and asked her to raise her arm and her shoulder. So of course, Lulu did it and flung her shoulder back prosthetic arm and all and hit Mona (her twin) in the face with the swinging fake hand. Of course this made us all laugh until our stomachs hurt. Lulu is an overachiever to say the least.’’