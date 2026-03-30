Lulu’s Law Shark Alert System is now officially in effect

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Shark Alert System, as mandated by the Alabama Legislature, will officially take effect on April 13.

But the coordination process with emergency management agencies in Baldwin and Mobile counties to send mobile phone alert messages following shark attacks is already established and in effect, said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship.

“We hope we never have to use it,” Blankenship said.

Known as “Lulu’s Law,” legislation establishing the system was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey on May 6 of last year.

“The added tool of having a shark alert system will help officials keep our beachgoers safe and enjoying the refreshing waters of our Gulf of America. It was an honor to have (pictured) Lulu Gribbin with me as I signed this bill into law,” Gov. Ivey stated.

The law was inspired by then 15-year-old Mountain Brook resident Gribbin, who was a victim of a shark attack on the Florida Gulf Coast in June of 2024.

Lulu lost her left hand and part of her right leg during the attack, which occurred 100 miles east of the Alabama state line at Seacrest Beach, in Walton County, FL, and about two hours after another shark attack a few miles away.

The alert system will send notifications to mobile devices and first responders when a confirmed unprovoked shark attack occurs near the shoreline. The system is similar to Amber Alerts and will provide real-time info to beachgoers and emergency personnel.

The original bill included alerts for shark sightings, which are common in Alabama’s coastal waters. Concerns about over-alerting and potential harm to local tourism prompted lawmakers to revise it. The final version limits alerts to confirmed unprovoked shark attacks, aiming to strike a balance between public safety and economic considerations.

Upon confirmation of an attack, the local director of the county EMA will publish a shark attack alert via FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System, or current database, to mobile telephones and wireless devices in the designated geographic areas, according to the legislation. Other EMA alerts include warnings about extreme weather, amber alerts and wildfires.

Gribbin sustained nearly fatal injuries when a shark attacked her and friend McCray Faust on June 7, 2024. Gribbin and Faust were bitten while looking for sand dollars in the surf.

Gribbin was critically injured, losing her left hand and her right leg above the knee. McCray sustained bite injuries to her lower leg and foot.

Another shark attack occurred less than two hours earlier at Water Sound Beach, located about four miles to the west of Seacrest Beach. Elisabeth Foley, 45, of Virginia sustained severe injuries to her midsection and pelvic area and lost her left hand. She was swimming with her husband when attacked.

Officials do not know what kind of shark bit the victims, but they stated that a bull shark was the likely culprit. Police spotted numerous bull sharks near the area the morning following the attacks. Officials stressed that shark sightings on Gulf Coast beaches are not uncommon. But shark attacks are rare.