Lunch & breakfast w. Santa Dec. 13 at Tacky Jacks

Tacky Jack’s Orange Beach & Gulf Shores will both host Christmas events w. Santa on Dec. 13. Lunch with Santa on Dec. 13 at the Cotton Bayou location is from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. The party includes a digital picture with Santa and a delicious buffet breakfast. The restaurant is located at 27206 Safe Harbor Dr. That location will also host a tacky sweater party on Dec. 12 from 5-9 p.m. The party will feature prizes, live music from Gringo Fife and happy hour prices.

Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores Lunch with the Reindeer will be held on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. ’til 2 p.m. The party includes free “reindeer” rides. Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores is located at 240 E. 24th Avenue on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores will also host a viewing party for the LuLus Christmas Boat Parade. The flotilla leaves LuLu’s at Homeport Marina (directly across the Intracoastal Waterway) around dusk.