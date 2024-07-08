Lunchtime animals, art & beach games at Tacky Jack’s

The 12th Annual Summer of Fun at the Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores and Orange Beach waterfront locations will feature art classes, a hands on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 11 a.m. thru the end of July.Online reservations are required. A monthly schedule of events is online at tackyjacks. com.

July (Gulf Shores): 10 – Art al Fresco, Sand Castle U, $20; 11 – Beach Games; 16 – Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park; 17 – Art al Fresco, Beachy Bracelets $25; 18 – Beach Games; 23 – Hands on Habitat, Share the Beach Sea Turtle Program; 24 – Art al Fresco, Create with Clay $20; 25 – Beach Games and Sustainability;

July (Orange Beach): 10 – Hands on Habitat, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism; 16 – Art al Fresco, Bottle Cap Flower Art $25; 17 – Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park Nature Center; 23 – Art al Fresco, Squeegee Painting $25; 24 – Hands on Habitat, Share the Beach Sea Turtle Program.