Lunchtime animals, art & beach games at TJ’s

The 12th Annual Summer of Fun at the Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores and Orange Beach waterfront locations will feature art classes, a hands on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 11 a.m. thru the end of July.

Hands on Habitat, Art al Fresco and Tacky Jacks Beach Games make up a series of weekly lunchtime activities offered at the waterfront venues. The annual series features different events to include regional artists and local organizataions. Online reservations are required. A monthly schedule of events is online at tackyjacks.com.

• Hands on Habitat: Learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is freeand is offered on Tuesdays in Gulf Shores and Wednesdays in Orange Beach. Online RSVP is required.

• Art al Fresco: Projects include patriotic tie-dye shirts, beachy bracelets, squeegee painting, upcycled bottle cap flower art, water gun watercolors, patriotic hats, create with clay, and sand sculturing. Cots includes a $10 gift card for lunch, and the fee depends on the project. Offered Tuesdays in Orange Beach and Wednesdays in Gulf Shores.

• Beach Games: Kids ages 6-12 compete in games and challenges, and all participants get prizes and a free lunch from Tacky Jacks. Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodgeball for prizes! The event is free to attend for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11 am-12 p.m. at the Gulf Shores location. Online RSVP is required.

June (Gulf Shores): 12 – Art al Fresco, Bottle Cap Flower Art $25; 13 – Beach Games; 18 – Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park Nature Center; 19 – Art al Fresco, Watercolor with Water Guns $20; 20 – Beach Games; 25 – Hands on Habitat; 26 – Art al Fresco, Patriotic Tie Dye $30; 27 – Beach Games

June (Orange Beach): 12 – Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park Nature Center; 18– Art al Fresco, Beachy Bracelets $25; 19 – Hands on Habitat, Orange Beach Wildlife Center; 25 – Art al Fresco, Patriotic Hat $30; 26 – Hands on Habitat, Alabama Audubon.