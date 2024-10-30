MAAAC Distributes $75K To Orange Beach City Schools

The Orange Beach Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC) presented a check for $75,000 to Orange Beach City Schools during thje Oct. 10 Makos varsity football game. This generous donation reflects the unwavering support of local sponsors and MAAAC members throughout 2024. The 2024 MAAAC Gala raised over $30,000. That is in addition to sponsorships from individuals and businesses who beleive in the MAAC’s mission of fostering educational opportunities for students MAAAC will make a second distribution to the Orange Beach City School System in November Since its inception in 2019, MAAAC has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million to support Orange Beach students in their academic, artistic, and athletic programs. More info: obmaaac.org. Pictured: Jeremy Collins, Krista Rowlett, Monica Covington, Marlo Webb, Matt Fetner (MAAAC Board President,) Jason Jackson, Superintendent Randy Wilkes, Ryan Beebe, Tim Richtmeyer.