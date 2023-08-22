MAAAC Gala is Oct. 7 at Perdido Beach Resort

The Annual Orange Beach Makos Academics, Arts & Athletics Club Gala will be held from 6-11 p.m. in the Perdido Beach Resort Grand Ballroom on Saturday, October 7. Join your friends for a night of celebrating MAAAC sponsors and members along with Orange Beach City school administrators, teachers and staff. Tickets include dinner with a cash bar and live music with the band Fuego also part of the festivities. Follow the MAAAC Facebook page for ticket info. MAAAC raised $485,000 for Orange Beach schools during the 2022-23 academic year. For more club info: call 251-200-8037.