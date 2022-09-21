MAAAC Gala silent auction raises $26K for O.B. schools

The silent auction at the annual Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC) Gala at Perdido Beach Resort was a huge success, with $26,000 raised to support and enhance academics, arts, and athletics in Orange Beach schools. For the first time participants were able to view and bid on items online days prior to the gala. The Silent Auction Committee were Summer Franco, Amanda Bussey, Cindy Long, Shelli Semiklose, Tonia Turner, and Marlo Webb. Food was provided by Perdido Beach Resort and was absolutely delicious. The MAAAC Board silent auction committee would like to thank all guests and participants for their generous contributions.. Thank you to Perdido Beach Resort for the incredible catering, decorations, and hospitality. A special thank you goes to The Niel Group for sponsoring the silent auction online and Tonia Turner and Leslie Bullock for floral arrangements. Pictured: Marlo Webb and Shelli Semiklose reacting to the announcement that the silent auction raised more than $26,000 up from the $10,000 in 2021; having fun while supporting local kids at PBR’s beautiful grand ball room.