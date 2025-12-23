MAAAC sponsorships surpass $1 million to mark major milestone

Orange Beach City Schools, in partnership with the Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC), proudly announces a historic milestone: more than $1 million in sponsorships secured since the program’s launch on March 1, 2025. This achievement reflects remarkable community engagement and a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for students across the district.

The milestone was officially surpassed on December 11, when State Representative Frances Holk-Jones – serving as MAAAC’s 145th sponsor – presented a $10,000

contribution during the Orange Beach Band Concert. Her gift pushed the initiative over the seven-figure threshold, capping an extraordinary nine months of momentum. Superintendent Randy Wilkes described the moment as a defining achievement for the district. “Crossing the $1 million mark in under a year is a powerful testament to our community’s belief in its schools,” Wilkes said. “Representative Holk-Jones’ leadership, paired with the strong support of every sponsor, is helping us create unmatched opportunities for our students.”

The MAAAC sponsorship program was designed to unify and strengthen support for

academics, arts, and athletics. Since March, contributions from 145 partners have driven meaningful enhancements across the district, including: Classroom instructional improvements; Fine arts, performance, and musical programming; Athletic equipment, travel support, and facility upgrades; Academic competitions and student recognition initiatives.