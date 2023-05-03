Madison Lipke & Kaysheri Haffner earn Wharf scholarships

The Wharf announced today that Kaysheri Haffner — a senior at Gulf Shores High School — was awarded The Wharf Scholarship in the amount of $10,000. Haffner has maintained a 4.0 grade point average, scored a 32 on her ACT and founded the Helping Hands’ Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center Tutoring Program. Rev. Larry Wood describes her as “a blessing to the community, a mentor to other students, maintains a demanding course load and is a good person with a deep soul. She’s a servant leader, destined for great things.” At the age of eleven, Haffner founded a non-profit organization, “Helping Hands Gulf Shores,” based around kids helping kids and raising funds to sponsor children in the community who are truly in need. Since founded in 2016 the organization has raised over $55,000. Some of Haffner’s notable undertakings and successes include Gulf Shores Virtual School Ambassador, founder of the Yoga Club at GSHS, member of the National Honor Society and Key Club, participation in the school play and art competitions. She has also worked numerous hours at local food establishments. Haffner plans to attend the University of Florida and will be perusing a degree in Law. In addition to the $10,000 first-place scholarship, a runner-up award of $500 was given to Madison Lipke, Orange Beach High School senior.