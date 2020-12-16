Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens thru Jan. 3

Magic Christmas in Lights at Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens, one of the nation’s best holiday light shows, continues through Jan. 3 rain or shine. The dazzling nighttime display features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes, set out in a walking tour throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. Purchase tickets on bellingrath.org, or at the door when you arrive. (Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Days). The Southeast Tourism Society selected the show as a Top 20 Festival winner for November 2020.