Magnolia Springs 5K & Fun Run is Nov. 2

Enjoy some of Baldwin County’s most majestic scenery during the 2024 Magnolia 5K Run, 5K Walk, and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. Visit bit.ly/magnoliarun to register.

Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Service and hosted by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, the course features large oak tree canopies and historic homes lining the streets through the heart of Magnolia Springs. The fun begins and ends in front of Jesse’s Restaurant, located at 14770 Oak Street. Funds raised from the race will benefit the Dream Center of Baldwin County, a nonprofit dedicated to serving disadvantaged youth in Baldwin County.