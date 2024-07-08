Magnolia Springs earns another national shout-out for its charm

Magnolia Springs has earned yet another shout-out from a national publication. Conde Nast Traveler included the South Baldwin enclave (population 1,000) on in its list of The 28 Most Beautiful Towns in America. Magnolia Springs was included in Architectural Digest’s list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America and is a regular in Southern Living’s charming town lists.

The list also included Jekyll Island, Georgia; Marfa, Texas; St. Augustine, Florida; and Beaufort, South Carolina. Taos, New Mexico; Bar Harbor, Maine; Mackinac Island, Michigan; Carmel-by-the-Sea, California; Stowe, Vermont; Lake Placid, New York; Sedona, Arizona; and Nantucket, Massachusetts are also on the list.