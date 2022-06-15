Magnolia Springs hosts July 4 parade & picnic

Magnolia Springs will celebrate the Fourth of July with an old fashioned patriotic parade immediately followed by a picnic with free hot dogs, watermelon and beverages. The parade line-up on Woodland Dr. starts at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed along Oak St. and end at the Town Green. Everyone is welcome to decorate bikes, cars, tractors and floats and participate in the annual event. Participants will be required to sign a liability waiver.

Post parade family activities on the Magnolia Springs Fire Dept. grounds will also include children’s activities, a hot dog lunch and watermelon served by the town council. Pictured: Big July 4 fun in past Magnolia Springs celebrations