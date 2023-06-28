Magnolia Springs hosts July 4 parade & picnic

Magnolia Springs will celebrate the Fourth of July with an old fashioned patriotic parade immediately followed by a picnic with free hot dogs, watermelon and beverages. The parade line-up on Woodland Dr. starts at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed along Oak St. and end at the Town Green at Magnolia Springs Fire Station. Everyone is welcome to decorate bikes, cars, tractors and floats and participate in the annual event. Post parade family activities will be held on the Magnolia Springs Fire Dept. grounds.

Pictured: Big July 4 fun at the 2022 Magnolia Springs July 4 celebration.