Magnolia Springs Triennial Tour of Homes is March 22

The Magnolia Springs Assn. will host its Triennial Magnolia Springs Tour of Homes on Sunday, March 22 from 1–5 p.m. Tickets are $40 early bird and $50 on the day of event. The group will also host An Evening of Southern Charm on Marh 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Governor’s Club, and those $130 tickets include the tour.

The event will also serve as the official kickoff for a capital campaign to preserve the historic Magnolia Springs Community Hall (c. 1894). The tour features a unique mix of historic homes and newer construction designed to honor the town’s architectural heritage, offering a visual story of how Magnolia Springs preserves its past while thoughtfully embracing growth. The city’s Community Hall has been the heart of town life for more than 130 years, hosting potlucks, meetings weddings and celebrations across generations. On line Tickets are available at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing. Info: eddiesuewinter00@gmail.com or 251-747-0838.