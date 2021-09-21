Mahoney Youth Fishing Tourney slated Oct. 8-9 at Pirates Cove

Wolf Bay Watershed Watch hosts its annual Stan Mahoney Youth & School Competitive Team Fishing Tournament Oct. 8-9 at Pirates Cove Restaurant in Josephine. Tourney fishing is allowed on all inshore waterways within Baldwin County from Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. thru Oct. 9 at 11:30 p.m.

Divisions include 3- 8 Years; 9-13 Years; and 14-18 Years. There is also a competitive High School Team Division, recognizing 7th thru 12th grades. Youth contestants must be accompanied by an adult (fishing license required for all adults).

Public fishing areas include the Josephine fishing pier at the county park on Roberts Bayou, the fishing pier under the Hwy. 59 Bridge, and along the Intracoastal on Canal Rd. in Gulf Shores. Entry fee for both youth and school divisions is $25, including t-shirt. Registration fees accepted at wolfbaywatch.org. Info: Call 251-923-4267 or email wolfbaywatershedwatch@ gmail.com