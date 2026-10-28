Mahong For Charity Nov. 5 at O.B. Community Center

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will host Queens Mahjong for Charity on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. All proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for female seniors at Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley high schools. The $50 per player advanced registration will include prizes for most games won, drawings and a special drawing for those providing sets, racks or mats. This is a BYOB event, but snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

Visit facebook or go to sirensoftheseaob.com for more info..