Maidens In Pink Stiletto Golf Tourney is Oct. 4

The Maidens in Pink Stiletto Annual Golf Tournament will be held at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores on Oct. 4, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Tourney format is a scramble for 36 three person teams. Entry fee is $150 per golfer and that includes green fees and lunch. Mulligans, tee busters, and string it outs will be available for purchase at registration. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pink Heals.

For more tourney or sponsor info, contact Michelle Peterson at 251‐223‐9181 or mipsfundraising@ gmail.com.

The Maidens in Pink Stilettos krewe was started as an organization for beautiful, fun-loving women to enjoy themselves in a social setting. It is a society for like-minded women to get together and have a good time in the spirit of Mardi Gras and give the ladies of Pleasure Island and the surrounding areas a way to network while giving something back to the community. The Stilettos’ organization strives to facilitate both personal and business relationships.