Maji Hope film, African Market slated Oct. 28-30 at AMC Wharf

In celebration of 15 years of sponsoring clean water projects in rural villages in Africa, Baldwin County based non profit Maji Hope will present the movie, “A Walk for Water,” at AMC Classic Wharf 15, October 28, 29, 30, with showtimes at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon along with one evening showing at 6 p.m. on October 28.

Shot entirely in Africa, the film follows Teresia’s daily walk for water and shows what happens when a well is drilled in her village and how lives are changed in these communities.

Along with the movie, an African Market will be set up in the lobby for guests to buy items handmade by African men and women to help do more clean water projects. One hundred percent of the profits from the movie and African Market will be used to do more clean water projects. (Everyone who works with Maji Hope is a volunteer.) For tickets or more information, go to MajiHope.org.