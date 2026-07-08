Makos Academics, Arts & Athletic Gala Aug. 15

Tickets are now available for the 7th Annual Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club Gala, sponsored by Perdido Beach Resort, on Saturday, August 15 from 5:30-11 p.m in the PBR Grand Ballroom. Enjoy an elegant evening filled with music, food/drinks, a gourmet dinner, a variety of silent auctions, connection and fun. Cocktail attire is requested.

Tables of 12 seats are $1,500 each, while individual tickets are $150. Local educators in the Orange Beach City School System can buy tickets for $50. Buy tickets at perdidobeachresort.com. Cocktail Attire is suggested.

Proceeds raised from the MAAAC Gala Silent Auction support educational opportunities and programs for students. Since its start in 2019, MAAAC has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million to support Orange Beach City students in their academic, artistic, and athletic programs. To buy tickets, contribute to the silent auction or contribute to MAAAC student initiatives, visit obmaaac.org or email at obmaaac@gmail.com