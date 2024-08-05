Makos Academics, Arts & Athletic Gala is Aug. 10 at PBR

Tickets are still available for the Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club Gala, sponsored by Perdido Beach Resort, on Saturday, August 10. Tables of 12 seats are $1,500 each, while individual tickets are $150. Local educators in the Orange Beach City School System can buy tickets for $50 this year with the special code MAAAC24. Buy tickets at perdidobeachresort.com.

Proceeds raised from the MAAAC Gala Silent Auction support educational opportunities and programs for students.

Cocktail Attire is suggested. Call 251-200-8037 or email melainebennett@obmaaac.org with questions or to donate. Since its start in 2019, MAAAC has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million to support Orange Beach City students in their academic, artistic, and athletic programs. To get involved or contribute to MAAAC student initiatives, visit obmaaac.org..