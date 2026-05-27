Makos are first AHSAA softball team ever to win 6 consecutive state titles

By Fran Thompson

MK McMullan pitched a complete game shutout and knocked in three runs from the batter’s box to lead the Orange Beach High School Makos softball team to a 6-0 win against Plainview and its sixth straight AHSAA state softball championship.

The May 19 victory at Choccolocco Park in Oxford gave the Makos the state record for most consecutive fast-pitch titles.

Amazingly, the Makos have never lost even a game in the double elimination state tournament in any of the six years that the high school has been open.

McMullan, just a sophomore, pitched 22 innings during the Makos’ post season run. She allowed just one earned run and five walks to go along with 17 strikeouts.

For good measure, she threw a 7-inning no-hitter in the first round against second ranked West Limestone and also notched her 200th strike-out of the season in that game.

McMullan allowed just 4 hits and a walk while striking out four in the title clash, and her 87 pitches included 65 strikes.

“We have a lot of seniors this year, so it’s really special for them, especially Ava (Hodo) and Teagan (Revette) and getting them their sixth in a row,” McMullan told al.com after the title game.

Hodo and Revette were both starters for the first state title as seventh graders, and their careers ended as state champions for six straight years.

Dolphin coach Shane Alexander said they are very likely the first team sports players to win six state championships.

“I hope they realize how rare this is,” he said. “Sometimes I think they don’t really, but as they get older, when they have kids they can tell them about this story about Orange Beach Mako Softball. They’re gonna realize how special that is because it doesn’t happen.

“I see a lot of coaches out here, and they know they know it too. How hard it is to win one, but to do it six times is unbelievable. It’s never been done, it’s historic,” Coach Alexander added.

“Six years ago, when we won our first one in 2021, the queen of the softball world was Pisgah High School. They had won five straight state championships, and in 2021, we beat them in the state championship.

“I’ll never forget after the game, Ava Hodo was a seventh grader at the time. She told me, she said, ‘Before I leave here, I’m gonna have six.’ You know, I just said, ‘Yeah, okay.’ Because I know how hard it is, and then to see it.

“ I’m getting emotional here thinking about it, but to do it once is really hard, but to do it six times, unbelievable. I’ve always said, one percent of high school kids ever win a state championship. To do it six times, unbelievable.”

“They’re like my daughters. I’m Continued From Page 4

very happy for the seniors.

“They work so hard, and this is what we talked about all year. I don’t know. There’s relief, sadness, but there’s happiness in there too.

“They’d talked to all the former players we’ve had and said, ‘What’s the one piece of advice you’d give them?’ They said to tell them to enjoy it, take a deep breath, enjoy every minute of it. Soak it up. Be where your feet are at.

“We did a lot of that today, because who knows? It’s hard to get here. I’m very proud of all of them.”

Orange Beach had scratched out a 1-0 lead before exploding for five runs in the fifth. Katie King, Hodo and McMullan had RBIs in the Makos big inning. Four of the runs came with two outs.

McMullan also started the Makos’ defensive play of the game. After Plainview loaded the bases in the fourth, she fielded a bunt to start a home to first inning-ending double play.

The Dolphins outscored their opponents 31-2 with three shutouts in their four tourney games.

The Makos beat American Christian Academy 12-0 in the quarterfinals and Plainview 11-2 in the semifinals.

The Makos punched their way to the state tourney by defeating Satsuma 15-0 and 16-1 in the Area Championship. King, Oldham, Hodo, and McMullan all homered v. Satsuma.

“The team that sets the standard is the standard,” Alexander said during a festive welcome home party for the team at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. “This is known as the Mako way.’’

The Makos trip back home included an Orange Beach Police & Fire Dept. escort down hwuy. 59 with sirens blaring.

School Principal Chris Shaw said that winning a state championship takes talent, discipline, sacrifice, and tremendous teamwork during the welcome home party.

“These young ladies have represented our school and community with pride every step of the way. We are so proud of our players, coaches, families, and supporters for helping continue this amazing tradition of excellence,” he said. “Congratulations to our state champions, and thank you for giving our Mako family another season we will never forget. Go Makos!”

Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes said it was difficult not to repeat himself from past years as this was his fourth time congratulating the state champs.

“I want to focus just for a moment about success and say that real success is not measured by one moment or one game or one score or one celebration,” Wilkes said.

“Real success is measured by consistency over time. And whether we’re talking about test scores, whether they’re ACAP or ACT or AP exams, or we’re talking about living the Mako Way or winning state softball championships, there is a common thread. Success is built through positive habits, repeated every day, and in this case, year after year.”

Wilkes said he had no idea how many trips the players made to the batting cages, how many miles were put on cars or even planes as the student-athletes furthered their skills.

“I know that there has been drill after drill, pitch after pitch, catch after catch,” he said. “Ava (Hodo), I have no idea how many pitches you’ve actually caught over the years. It has to be in the tens of thousands.”

Wilkes highlighted the extremely difficult 5-2-3 (third base to home to first base) double play that the team turned routinely.

“So you have put in the time, you have created those habits, those very same habits we try to create with each and every student here in Orange Beach City Schools, both on the field and in the classrooms,’’ he said.

“Hopefully they will help our students and our student athletes prepare for success, both college/career and in life,’’ he added.

“You’ve represented Orange Beach with class, pride, and with excellence. Congratulations, Makos, six straight championships. One standard, one culture, one way, the Mako Way. Thank you.”

Coach Alexander also credited parents, his coaches and the “softball family” for all playing a part in the team’s historic run. He said he asked past players what advice they would give to the team and it came down to enjoying the moment. “Be where their feet were at,” he said. “Take a deep breath. A lot of them said, take a deep breath. And I tried to do that yesterday.”

Coach Alexander said after winning the championship he had hundreds of text messages that night.

“You know, some were talking about ranking and all this,” he said, as he looked over at his team sitting on stage. “And I’ll say it, I’ve said it every year.

“That’s the best high school softball team in America.”