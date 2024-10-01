Makos’ Teagan Revette signs with Miss State

Congratulations to Teagan Revette, an all-state utility player for the national champion Orange Beach High School softball team on her commitment to play softball for Mississippi State. The junior infielder hit .480, smashed 12 homers and drove in 52 runs for last spring.

Revette helped lead the Makos to their fourth straight state championship and a 46-1 record last season (Yes, she started on varsity as a seventh grader and could easily graduate as a six-time state champ in her chosen sport).

Three other Makos who will return this spring – 4A Pitcher of the Year KG Favors (South Carolina), Daigle Wilson (Auburn) and Katie King (Arkansas) – have already signed scholarships with Southeastern Conference schools.

A fifth returning Mako, Top 10 national prospect Ava Hodo, has yet to name her college. The state’s 4A Player of the Year, she hit 12 homers, drove in 63 runs and batted .488 primarily as a catcher. Kaitlynn Robertson, an honorable mention all-state selection who will be back for the 2025 season, is also deciding where to play in college.