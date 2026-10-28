Makos volleyball team advances to State4A Championship Tourney

The Orange Beach High School Lady Makos varsity volleyball team is heading to the AHSAA 4A State Tournament in Birmingham after capturing the 4A South Regional Championship by defeating Elmore County 3-0 in Montgomery on Oct. 23. The Makos will play Moody in the first round of the state tourney on Oct. 28. The Makos swept Williamson in straight sets (25-3, 25-5, 25-7) to claim the 4A Area 2 title.

If the Makos win their first game in Birmingham, they will face either West Morgan vs. Northside for the right to play in the Oct. 29 state championship game. Guntersville, Headland, Satsuma and West Point are the other four teams in the state 4A finals.

Saylor Rambo is the team’s assist leader and Ava Capri leads the team in aces. The 18 athletes on this season’s varsity squad (including two JV call-ups), are Harleigh Owen, Tynleigh Rowlett, Charlee McInnis, Jane Shilston, Isadora Wall, Jenna Shaver, Livie Clark, Mary B Murphy, Sadie Orrell, Dakota Ford, M’kenzie Glossom, Bailey Turner, Jmo Moss, Bella Rumley, River Grace Gomien and Sloane Stephens.