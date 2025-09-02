Mallorie Papadelias of Gulf Shores is Shrimp Fest’s official poster artist

Mallorie Papadelias, 25, of Gulf Shores is the official poster artist for the 52nd Annual National Shrimp Festival, taking place October 9th – 12 at Gulf Shores Public Beach.

Papadelias earned a degree in graphic MADesigns, where she collaborates with local businesses to create logos, large-scale murals, hand-lettered signage, and other creative projects.

Her winning design, originally created on canvas with acrylic paint, features a retro-inspired ‘groovy’ color scheme and style that pays homage to the festival’s 1971 origins.

In addition to having her artwork showcased across the festival’s marketing and merchandise, Papadelias will receive a $1,000 cash prize and will appear at the event for a poster signing Posters will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on October 9, the festival’s opening day. A limited run of 100 pre-signed, individually numbered copies will also be offered. The artwork will additionally appear on the official festival T-shirt and other merchandise.