Mama’s Revenge interactive mystery/comedy opens in O.B.

Luna’s Magnolia Hall will host Gulf Coast Rep’s inaugural offering

The Gulf Coast Rep, a local non-profit devoted to advancing theater as an art form, will open its inaugural season with a dinner theater presentation of Murder at Mama’s – Mama’s Revenge, an original interactive murder/mystery/comedy penned by local playwright Darren J. Butler, at Magnolia Hall, located between Lunas and Buzzcatz on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.

Shows are scheduled Jan. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and Feb. 4, 11 & 25. Dinner seating starts at 5:15 p.m. and the curtains open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55.60 with fees and available at lunaseatanddrink.com/events.

The dinner buffet menu includes: House Salad; Grilled Chicken Breast with Tasso Cream Sauce; Grilled Mahi Mahi with Lemon Beurre Blanc; Grilled Gulf Shrimp Roasted Mixed Vegetables; Mashed Potatoes and Chef’s Choice for Dessert (served at intermission). And the production features all new lighting and sound to optimize the experience for theater guests.

Mama’s Revenge is the sequel to the original Murder at Mama’s and takes place just a few months later. Don’t worry, if you didn’t see the first show, Detective Lipschitz will catch you up in the first five minutes of the show!

At 92, Mrs. White-Clark-Lasch-Von Schmidt knows that one of her remaining step-children are out to get her. Since one of them is bound to inherit her millions, which one is too greedy to wait until her natural death? Is it Frank, the out of work Broadway actor? Her grand-niece, Amanda who would kill to be a Broadway or film actress? Or, perhaps it’s Audrey, the savvy financial advisor who has had a bad string of luck lately? Or is it someone else entirely?

Join the cast of Mama’s Revenge as they take you on a fun-filled evening of incredible food, lots of laughter, and a whodunnit that will have you guessing right up until the very end – when you vote on the killer.

The majority of Gulf Coast Rep’s programming will consist of new, original work but they will also produce well-known, established works (such as the upcoming Steel Magnolias) to promote audience development. Its ultimate goal is to establish a launching pad for new work on a commercial theater path.