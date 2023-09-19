Manchester Orchestra at Night Moves Fest



Manchester Orchestra, Built to Spill and Soccer Mommy will headline the Night Moves Fest beginning at noon on Nov. 4 at the Community Maritime Park in downtown Pensacola. Microwave, Lunar Vacation, Hovvdy, Pool Kids, Macseal, Fake Eyes, Cavae Mundi, GLSNR, and Palmmeadow are also scheduled to play sets at the fest. General admission is $75, and there is a VIP option for $250. More info: nightmovesfest.com. The fest will also serve as a fundraiser fosr those affected by Aug. 30’s Hurricane Idalia landfall along the Central Florida Gulf Coast.