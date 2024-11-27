Manning Jewelry celebrates 75 years in Downtown Foley

It’s a Happy, Merry Manning Christmas as Manning Jewelry celebrates their 75th Anniversary! From a humble beginning when Rose and Harry Manning arrived in Foley in 1949 and opened a 300-square-foot location to the modern-day 5,000-square-foot facility, the tradition continues in downtown Foley.

Following his parents’ lead, Glenn Manning joined the business after graduating from college in 1986. After several renovations and expansions, the present-day location offers state-of-the-art technology for custom design jewelry and complete jewelry services. The transition over the years has been amazing, and now Manning Jewelry is renowned throughout the industry.

Glenn Manning is also an industry and community leader as well as an inventor. He invented Speedwire, a tool recognized by The Manufacturing Jewelers and Suppliers of America for its accuracy and precision in the laser welding process. He has received numerous service and leadership awards and is a past Chairman of the Board of the Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the Alabama Jewelers Association.

The store has been voted Baldwin’s Best Jewelry Store for the past five years, thanks to Glenn and his well-educated staff. The store, located at 207 West Laurel Ave., is part of the Foley Historical District and a recent recipient of the Foley Beautification Award.

Glenn’s philosophy is to take care of the customer and the customer will take care of you, and that is reflected in many favorable reviews. With a flair for custom design, Glenn has created many one-of-a-kind pieces for his clientele.

To quote Glenn, “We are thankful for the past 75 years and are looking forward to the future.”

Pictured: Glenn Manning joined the family business after graduating from college in 1986; Rose and Harry Manning opened their 300-square-foot location in downtown Foley back in 1949.

